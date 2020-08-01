Thai authorities offer up to $4,500 for information on turtle-egg thief

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation director-general Thanya Netithammakun has ordered the Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park chief to lengthen the park's closing hours and increase patrols in the hope of nabbing a turtle-egg thief.

People who provide clues to the thief's identity or whereabouts stand to receive a reward of up to Bt100,000 (S$4,500).

Recent news stated that a national park team discovered more traces of turtles laying eggs on January 3 on Khao Na Yak beach in Phang-nga's Thai Mueang District, but the team found only two unfertilised eggs.

Authorities are searching for clues to find the thief, but there is still no trace of the suspect. 

National park chief Haritchai Ritthichuay said he discussed with related authorities the need to increase patrols along the beach to thrice a day until March.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

"We will not allow tourists to enter the park after 4pm until the morning of the next day," he said.

Meanwhile, Thai Mueang Police superintendent Pol Colonel Weerayuth Sitthirattanakun said that after the incident occurred, he discussed with police about collecting evidence from the crime scene, which is 10 kilometres away from the nearest community.

"Initially, we can conclude that the suspect must be fully knowledgeable about the national park route," he said. 

He asked people who have any clues to contact the police via 076-571-799 or 088-565-4451.

