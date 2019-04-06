Thai authorities save boy from parents who allegedly abused him

CHON BURI, Thailand - Authorities have rescued a six-year-old boy from his own mother after neighbours heard him cry out in pain and reported suspected abuse.

When police and rescue workers rushed to his home in Chon Buri province on Sunday, they found the injured boy.

There were bruises and blisters all over his body, including on his sex organs, and so he was rushed to hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

Officials said the boy looked brighter, when he was away from his mother and stepfather.

"They both hit me," the boy was quoted as saying.

The boy's mother, 24, said she had hit her own son because he often urinated and defecated on his bed.

"Please don't arrest me. I have to take care of my little baby," the mother said.

"They both hit me," the boy was quoted as saying.

The boy's mother, 24, said she had hit her own son because he often urinated and defecated on his bed.

"Please don't arrest me. I have to take care of my little baby," the mother said. She has been charged with physical assault.