Thai bus conductor fired for molesting ladyboy on board

An inter-province bus conductor was fired and the bus firm was fined Bt5,000 (S$219) after he allegedly molested a transgender passenger on-board a bus to Nong Bua Lamphu, a senior official of the Land Transport Department said on Tuesday.

Chanasuek Phusopha, an official of the Nong Bua Lamphu's Land Transport Office, said the bus company, which he declined to name, was fined Bt5,000 by his office for providing substandard bus services.

Chanasuek said the conductor, Chokchai Laoweerapong, 52, was fired by the firm after he was fined Bt500 by the Suwan Khuha police station.

The land transport office took action after the transgender, O (not her real name), 25, made a Facebook post to recount what happened while she was riding the air-conditioned bus to her home district of Suwan Khuha.