Thai businessman shot dead behind wheel in Krabi

The owner of a big construction business was shot dead in Krabi on Tuesday night for reasons that are still unknown.

At around 10pm, Plai Phraya police were informed of the shooting about a kilometre from the police station.

At the site, police found two pick-up trucks that had crashed into each other, with the deceased sitting behind the wheel in one of them.

The killed man was identified as Suwit Paksutheekosul, 70, a contractor who had been hired to expand the very road he was found dead on.

He had been shot and police found casings of 9mm bullets nearby.

Initial investigation showed that the dead man was at the scene to supervise construction. His employees said that two pick-up trucks showed up later and parked near Suwit’s pick-up.

Another employee said he had told his boss of the two pick-up trucks parked near his, thinking they were friends, and dropped Suwit off in the parking area before heading to complete another task. By the time he returned, he learned that his boss was dead.

Police suspect Suwit was shot after entering his vehicle, and believe the pick-up moved forward with the impact of the shot and hit the other pick-up truck.

So far, it is believed the killing may have been over personal or business conflict.