Thai cave boys try to live normal lives as Netflix and others vie to tell their story

A year after a dozen young boys and their football coach became trapped deep in a flooded cave in Thailand, sparking fears for their lives, they are trying to live normal lives away from public glare.

Thousands around the world were glued to the media coverage of the cave rescue drama last July, as divers raced against time to rescue the group of 13, who remained stuck for some two weeks without food and water.

The youngest member of the Wild Boars football team was only 11 years old during the ordeal at the Tham Luang cave, in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

"My son has grown so much," said Thanawut Wiboonroongruang, the father of Titan, the youngest member of the Wild Boars football team. "He has a lot of patience now. He has become so mature."