Thai celebrities face charges over misleading adverts

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
Suriya Patathayo
The Nation/Asia News Network

The police have called 13 Thai public figures to hear charges from June 11-13 linked to their roles in promoting unlicensed and substandard "Magic Skin" care and food supplements.

An additional 24 celebrities were under scrutiny by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about whether they would also face charges, national police deputy chief General Weerachai Songmetta told the press.

He said the FDA had already filed complaints against the 13 'celebrities', including 10 who promoted the 'Mezzo Serum' for violating the Cosmetics Act 2015, for exaggerating the product's quality. Three others face charges for promoting 'Slim Milk' and 'Fern Ceo' products for violating the Food Act 1979 in falsely advertising the usefulness, quality or properties of food to create deception.

The authorities have summoned 54 public figures, who appeared on around 100 adverts linked to the controversial Magic Skin products. Besides the 13 who would be hearing charges soon, 17 endorsers had earlier been found guilty of minor offences and were each fined up to Bt5,000 (S$218).

Another 24 public figures were being probed by the FDA, the police said.

He said the executives of the firms linked to Magic Skin Co were facing prosecution and their assets could be seized. Tonnes of the seized products linked to Magic Skin were destroyed last month, Weerachai said.

FDA deputy chief Prapon Angtrakul said endorsers who had already been fined had failed to obtain the authority's permission to appear on food advertising.

He said the 13 figures who were summoned next week could face imprisonment.

Prapon said the 24 endorsers were under FDA scrutiny because the adverts were linked to claims to reduce the size of upper arms, thighs and other excess body fat.

Prapon also urged the public to be aware of "exaggerated and thus illegal" adverting of food and cosmetic products that boasted the ability to cure diseases, reduce fat or change skin colour.

More about

celebrities Advertising and Marketing Dietary supplements
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
How Grab&#039;s Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success
How Grab's Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it&#039;s nothing new
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it's something they should already know
It&#039;s Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
It's Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She quit her lucrative job and acted in Crazy Rich Asians as calefare
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Doctor's scan reveals undigested bubble tea pearls the cause of girl's severe constipation
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find &#039;Prince Charming&#039; holding her hand
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
Viral video on how to test if your food is fake or real found to be &#039;mostly false&#039;
Viral video to test for fake food is mostly fake

LIFESTYLE

Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!
Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore

SERVICES