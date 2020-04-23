Thai companies warned on migrant workers after Singapore outbreak

Department of Employment Director-General Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul said on Wednesday (April 22) he had sent an urgent letter to companies asking them to ensure tight disease-prevention measures for their migrant workers from neighbouring countries.

The move follows a serious outbreak of more than 7,000 Covid-19 cases among migrant workers living in cramped conditions in Singapore.

"The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration cited the outbreak of Covid-19 in Singapore … among migrant workers," said Suchat.

"Having monitored this significant development, our department has issued preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 among migrant workers by requesting that employers be responsible for their foreign workers and ensure they strictly comply with disease prevention measures and regulations."

The disease prevention measures are as follows:

Wipe work surfaces clean and dispose of waste every day. Wear sanitary masks or cloth masks and wash your hands with soap, hand sanitiser, or antiseptic solution. Maintain social distancing by working at least one metre apart. Avoid crowding by controlling the number of workers at a site or reducing the time needed for work activities.

Thailand currently has more than 2.5 million (2,660,159) registered migrant workers, according to the Labour Ministry's Foreign Workers Administration. Included among these are 168,176 skilled workers and 2,446,942 general workers.

