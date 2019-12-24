Thai court to rule on case linking opposition to Illuminati cult

BANGKOK - Thailand's Constitutional Court says it will rule on a sedition complaint that claims a popular opposition political party is linked to the Illuminati, a cult which conspiracy theorists say secretly seeks world domination.

The complaint filed in July by lawyer Natthaporn Toprayoon charges that the Future Forward Party seeks to overthrow Thailand's constitutional monarchy.

The new party, which won the third-highest number of seats in a March general election, denies the allegation. It could be dissolved if convicted.

The court's statement, made public on Sunday, said no hearings would be held in the case because the court already had enough evidence. No date for its ruling was specified.

Party spokeswoman Pannika Wanich said its request for a hearing was refused, but that it had sent the court documents in its defence.

The opposition party has been a strong irritant to Thailand's conservative establishment - led by royalists and the military - in whose favour the courts have consistently ruled.

The party is disliked by officialdom not only for its anti-military stance but also because of its strong popularity.

There is a widespread belief that the deck is stacked against it and it will end up being disbanded, with its leaders banned from political office for several years.

The July complaint listed statements by party officials critical of Thai traditions, and pointed out that its logo is an inverted triangle, which if turned right-side up resembles the alleged symbol of the Illuminati.