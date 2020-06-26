Thai ex-convict arrested for allegedly firing a gun at radio station, stealing pickup

A man was arrested early on Thursday (June 25) for allegedly firing a gun at a Saraburi radio station and stealing a truck in which he fled.

Nong Khae Police Station in Saraburi province was informed at 6.30pm on Wednesday (June 24) about the shooting incident at the Public Relations Department’s radio station in Nong Rong subdistrict.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told police that the gunman had shot multiple rounds at electricians who were working at the station, before stealing an Isuzu pickup truck, which was parked at the station, and driving away. There were no casualties.

While police were investigating the scene of the alleged crime, the gunman reportedly returned to the radio station in the truck, but after seeing police he drove away towards Pathum Thani.

Police pursued the suspect to a house in Noppharat subdistrict, Nong Sua district at around 1.45am on Thursday and spent around an hour negotiating with the suspect until he finally surrendered.

The gunman was identified as Somphop Praeseekiew, 36, a resident of Saraburi’s Nong Khae district, who reportedly confessed to stealing a 11mm. handgun and over 30 bullets from a neighbour.

He said he fired over 20 rounds at the radio station and later returned on the stolen truck to fire some more, but seeing the police there he decided to drive away to a relative's house in Pathum Thani.

A relative of the suspect reportedly told the police that Somphop had recently got out of prison after being convicted on a drug charge.

Somphop was charged with possessing a firearm without a permit and discharging a firearm in a public place. Police are investigating the motive for the alleged crime.