Thai expert warns against eating washed up shellfish

Marine expert Dr Thorn Thamrongnawasawat warned that the shellfish blown on shore by strong winds may be teeming with bacteria.

On Monday (August 3), people in Chonburi's Bang Lamung district woke up to find a wealth of clams and mussels washed up and rushed to collect the precious fruits of the sea.

However, the expert warned that the shellfish may have been killed by plankton bloom, in which microscopic plants grow at an alarming rate and suffocate marine life, and strong winds may possibly have swept this dead shellfish to shore.

Hence, he said, the shellfish must have been dead for a while and could be festering with bacteria, though a sample will need to be tested first.