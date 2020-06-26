Thai family complains after house seized and sold for $90k over $766 student debt

A Phrae family is pleading for help after their home was seized and sold for Bt2 million (S$90,000) to pay off a Bt17,000 student debt.

The family has filed a complaint with Damrong Dharma Centre after receiving a letter from the Phrae Legal Execution Office telling them the house had been sold at public auction for more than Bt2 million.

Kornthip Wongtawan explained that her sister had taken a loan to study at the Phrae Agricultural College.

After graduating, she began making repayments, but then moved to work in other provinces.

She stopped making repayments for a while, leaving the debt at just over Bt17,000.

The family then received the letter from authorities telling them the property was being sold.

However, neither her parents nor her uncle can read, so they sent a copy of the letter to the sister.

After reading it, she hurried back home only to realise the house had already been sold.

The family was shocked and didn't understand the move, since the house belonged to the father, not the indebted sister. The father's house is also the largest house on the family’ land.

After filing the complaint, the sister said she will now visit the student loans office in Bangkok.

Phrae Legal Execution Office director Krisana Klaanphat and Justice director Jiraphon Permpoontham visited the Damrong Dharma Centre today as part of investigations into the sale of the house. Both refused to talk to reporters.