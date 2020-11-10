Thai family left penniless by flash floods begs for help

A family in Prachinburi province was left hungry and hopeless after all their belongings and only source of income was swept away in a flash flood on Nov 1.

Nam Chutikulphawat, 69, took reporters to her house on Monday, which had been wiped clean by the fast-flowing water. She said 14 of their 19 pigs, their main source of income, were also swept away in the strong current.

She said she and five other family members had to run for their lives because their house was inundated in minutes. Nam said they only managed to escape with the clothes on their backs and her 11-month-old granddaughter, who now has no milk to drink.

She said that she has tried to borrow money from neighbours but it was not enough, adding that she hopes people can find it in their hearts to help out.

Donations can be made via Krungthai Bank savings account number 233-0-44095-2. Nam can also be contacted through (082) 293 7167.