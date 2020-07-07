Thai fan celebrates title triumph with unique Liverpool birdcages

Liverpool fans in the south of Thailand have come up with a unique way of celebrating their team's first league triumph in 30 years.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

A Reds supporter in Songkhla's Chana district has created what he calls the first and only Liverpool team birdcages after the club clinched the 2019/2020 Premier League Championship - their 19th top-flight title.

The special commemorative items are the work of Kes Phongma-Ngm, 43, a birdcage maker in Chana district, which is famous for its pet doves.

The birdcages feature the Premier League trophy on top and a Liverbird-motif hanger.

The Liverpool team logo adorns all four sides of the finest cage, beautifully drawn by hand. Kes, who is a true Liverpool fan, said he wanted to do something special to celebrate the league win and realised that the Liverpool team logo could be made into a birdcage.

It took him a few months to make the three cages, during the lockdown period when his team had all-but clinched the title.

Liverpool fans are reportedly queuing up with offers to buy the cages with the four-sided Liverbird cage attracting a bid of Bt100,000 (S$4,500). The other two cages, with a single red Liverbird, are priced at Bt60,000 each, but Kes has refused to part with them yet.

