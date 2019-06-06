Thai female MP under fire for wearing black and white jacket

One is the first-time female Member of Parliament from a new party that won the hearts of first-time voters, while the other is a female senator and a top pathologist known for her extraordinary hairstyle.

Pannika Wanich, a new MP from the newly formed Future Forward Party has been criticised for her clothing choice by Dr Porntip Rojanasunan, a female senator who is the country's top pathologist.

Porntip, former head of the Central Institute of Forensic Science, criticised Pannika for dressing "improperly" during the mourning period for late former prime minister Prem Tinsulanonda, who died late last month.

The government asked public figures to wear mourning clothing until June 17.