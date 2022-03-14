Thai footballer sacked by club for brutal elbow attack during match

Thai football club Bangkok FC have terminated the contract of a player who floored a member of the opposing team with a Muay Thai-style elbow strike on Sunday afternoon.

With his team trailing 3-0 in their Thai League 3 promotion play-off clash at North Bangkok University FC, Aitsaret Noichaiboon dropped the home side’s Supasan Ruangsuphanimit with a brutal left cross during the fifth minute of added time.

Aitsaret was immediately sent off by the referee, with players of the Bangkok Metropolitan region champions confronting him while Supasan lay motionless on the ground clutching his face.

Supasan, who needed 24 stitches after the attack, had seemingly angered Aitsaret by clipping his heels seconds before as the ball ran out for a throw-in.

Aitsaret, who had come on as a substitute for Bangkok FC, turned around and ran up to an unsuspecting Supasan before quickly throwing the elbow and knocking him to the ground.

“Bangkok FC would like to [take a] stand and not support the action,” the club said in a statement on its official Facebook account. “The club has cancelled the contract of the player.

“The club would like to express our condolences for the incident, and will do everything possible to stop this happening again.”

North Bangkok University FC also released a statement on their official Facebook page, providing an update on Supasan’s condition.

“[Supasan] has undergone a physical examination at Bangpakok-Rangsit 2 Hospital after player Number Six of the Bangkok FC club intentionally attacked his face.

“After seeing a doctor [they] found that the upper lip area has a severe wound. The doctor therefore sewed a total of 24 stitches to cover the wound. The club will provide care and responsibility.”

Thai netizens were not impressed by Aitsaret’s actions, and condemned him in the comments of Bangkok FC’s Facebook post.

“No professionalism” said one user, while another wrote that the player “clearly lacks the qualities of being an athlete”.

Another praised the actions of the club, but said the Thai football authorities should pursue the case “because this is clearly intentional action”.

“I have great respect for the management of the club that proceeds quickly and decisively … [they] should not support those who use excessive violence,” another user said.

“Excellent, an old club that has been around for a long time and has kept the club’s dignity,” read one comment. “Be a professional athlete. There should be kindness and emotional control, to be a good role model for young people.”

Another user suggested Supasan should pursue legal action and “receive apologies in money only”.

