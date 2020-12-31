Thai foreign ministry offers free translation, certification of documents as 'New Year gift'

The Foreign Ministry is offering a free translation service and also waiving certification fees for 19 types of documents, in what it calls a “New Year gift” for customers.

“The free translation service is available from Dec 21 until Jan 20, while the Bt200 (S$8.80) document certification fee will be waived for the first two weeks, or 10 working days, of 2021,” he said.

Documents covered are ID card, civil registration particulars, house registration, birth certificate, death certificate, marriage certificate, registration of marriage, divorce certificate, registration of divorce, registration of family status, record of family status, certificate of personal title, certificate of surname change, certificate of name change, certificate of surname joint usage, certificate of surname registration, certificate of marital status, certificate of child custody, and letter of consent for child’s foreign travel.

“The services will be available at the Department of Consular Affairs in Bangkok’s Lak Si district and at the Office of Legalisation Division in four locations, namely MRT Khlong Toei station, and Temporary Passport Offices in Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani and Songkhla,” he added.

The Foreign Ministry will also install the country’s first automated passport application kiosk at the Pathumwan Temporary Passport Office in Bangkok’s MBK shopping centre.

The kiosk will open on Jan 29 and operate daily, from 10am to 6pm.