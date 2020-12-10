Thai gang confesses to abducting Chinese man for $667k ransom

A gang which abducted a Chinese man were nabbed on Tuesday and confessed that they had kidnapped him for Bt15-million (S$667,700) ransom because of a conflict over the budget for constructing a building.

Thong Lo police, which were investigating the case starting with an examination of an area in Soi Sukhumvit 39, traced a white Mitsubishi in which the victim was taken to Suphan Buri province.

They subsequently arrested one Chinese man with Malaysian nationality and his four Thai accomplices in Bang Pla Ma district and rescued the victim.

The Malaysian kidnapper told police he had a conflict with the victim and his company over the construction and he could not withdraw money for the project.

He, therefore, decided to abduct his compatriot for ransom.