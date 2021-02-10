Thai girl says neighbour raped her for 5 years

Police arrested a 40-year-old man in Bangkok’s Don Muang district for allegedly raping a minor over five years while he was living in Pathum Thani.

The suspect, Watcharapol Buachuean, is accused of sexually assaulting his neighbour’s daughter since 2015 when she was just seven years old.

The girl, who is now 12, recently mustered up the courage to tell her teacher about her ordeal. She said she had been terrified to tell anyone before because the man had threatened to punish her.

Watcharapol denies the charges, and his case has been handed over to Sam Khok Police Station in Pathum Thani.