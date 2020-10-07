Thai girl who lost mobility in legs after squat jump punishment responding to acupuncture treatment

A schoolgirl in Pathumthani province who lost mobility for two months after being told to do 100 squat jumps is now able to move her legs again.

Supattra Inroop, 42, said that her 15-year-old daughter had inflammation in her knees stemming from the squat jumps that her teacher forced her to do as a punishment.

She said health coverage from Samkhok School’s director was not enough to treat her daughter. On Oct 4, her husband took the daughter to Pol Lt-General Khamronwit Thoopkrachang’s foundation which treats patients using acupuncture.

The girl’s condition has improved and the parents are planning to move their kid to another school, as they claimed the present school did not show enough responsibility.

Khamronwit said that the blood could not flow regularly resulting in inflammation, but the girl could now bend her knees and it would take some time before she could walk again.