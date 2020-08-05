Thai gold shop robber killed in gunfight

Khon Kaen police chief Pol Colonel Preecha Kengsarakit said on Tuesday (August 4) that the suspect who had robbed a gold shop in Bueng Kan province on July 31 had been killed in a gunfight with police officers in Khon Kaen.

“The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Nakhon Ratchasima-native Rangsan Wisetdinthong, was tracked down to his girlfriend’s house in Khon Kaen’s Nai Muang sub-district,” Preecha said.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police reportedly tried to stop the suspect on Monday at around 2.30pm while he was trying to drive off on a motorbike in Khon Kaen’s Muang district, but he allegedly shot at the officers, who then fired back. The suspect succumbed to his injuries in hospital at around 7pm.

Pol Major Praween Wongpanya, who was shot in his leg during the gunfight, is currently in hospital and in stable condition.

Police have collected a 9mm handgun used by the suspect, a blue Honda Wave motorbike with no licence plate and a black bag containing 22 gold necklaces and 66 bracelets.

The owner of the gold shop in Bueng Kan has been invited to verify if the ornaments had been stolen from his shop.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network