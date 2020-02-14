Thai government considering extending Songkran holidays to lift economy

PHOTO: The Nation/Asian News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The government might extend the Songkran festival to stimulate the national economy.

According to a govemment source, there is a proposal to extend the holidays during the Songkran festival by two days -- from April 13-17 -- which would enable people to extend their holidays by another two days on Saturday (April 18) and Sunday (April 19), a total of nine holidays.

The relevant agencies are expected to propose to the meeting together with the economic stimulus measures such as "Eat, Shop, Spend campaign phase 4".

Creating a shopping atmosphere is expected to help the economy which faces many economic risk factors such as the outbreak of the new coronavirus, drought, delay in implementing the budget, including the Korat mass shootings in Nakhon Ratchasima, which have had a huge impact on businesses and the tourism industry.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak on Wednesday (February 12) also mentioned the extended Songkran festival idea.

Somkid said that he was prepared to propose to the Cabinet to extend the long holidays since people will have to return to their hometown and travel, which will boost tourism and help the economy.

In this regard, he has coordinated with Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, to consider adding special holidays in the first and second quarters of the year to encourage Thai people to travel domestically during the first half of the year to alleviate the impact of the virus outbreak.

More about
culture Festivals/Celebrations Thailand public holidays

