Thai government to distribute face masks at high-risk areas and tourist hot spots in Bangkok

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged the authorities to arrange face masks for people in risk-prone areas and to also strictly inspect retailers who hoard stocks or jack up prices.

Government Spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the prime minister was deeply concerned about the 2019 novel coronavirus situation, which affects people's health.

He wants people to protect themselves. "He has urged the concerned authorities to procure face masks and distribute them to people, especially those who live in risky areas, such as large provinces which get a lot of tourists," she said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence has assigned the Royal Thai Army's Medical Department, Phramongkutklao Hospital and the Royal Thai Army Nursing College to send Army officials to distribute face masks in risk-prone areas of Bangkok such as crowded places and those with a lot of tourists, starting from Thursday (February 6).

The Army officials will provide 2,500 face masks in 18 areas, a total of 45,000 pieces, as follows:February 6, 7am to 9am -- at Victory Monument, BTS Victory Monument Station, and Santirat Witthayalai School; from 3pm to 5pm at Pratunam Market, BTS Ari Station, and Silom Road.

February 7, 7am to 9am -- at Suan Misakawan School, BTS Phya Thai Station, and Saphan Khwai; from 3pm to 5pm at MBK Centre, Pratunam Market, and Santiphap Park.

February 8, 8am to 10am -- at Central Plaza Lardprao, Chatuchak Weekend Market, and Ratchawat Market; from 3pm to 5pm at Central World, Siam Square, and Si Yan Market.

The government spokeswoman added that the prime minister had also ordered the Ministry of Commerce to strictly inspect retailers who hoard face masks and hand gels or jack-up prices, after many people filed complaints.

"The prime minister has told people that if any retailer is found hoarding or jacking-up prices of these products in the retail and online markets, they can inform the Department of Internal Trade via hotline 1569 anytime," she added.

