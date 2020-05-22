Thai govt slams criticism of move to extend state of emergency

The government has slammed as "illogical" insinuations that the extension of the state of emergency for a month was a way for the prime minister to tighten his hold on power.

On Thursday (May 21), the National Security Council (NSC) said that it would ask the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to extend the state of emergency for another month until June 30.

The news led to criticism in a section of the people that it was a move to entrench the PM's administration in power.

Government Spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat on Friday (May 22) slammed the criticism as illogical.

The spokeswoman explained that the NSC is extending the state of emergency since it could save people’s lives from the Covid-19 risk.

"I believe that people would understand the reason for extending the state of emergency," she said, adding the third and fourth phases of lockdown relaxation would be coming soon.

