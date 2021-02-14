Thai graveyard comes to life with movies for ancestors

A foundation in Phichit province offered its annual treat to spirits on Chinese New Year — by showing movies at an outdoor location for ancestors.
Phichit Samakkee Kusolsathan Songkror Foundation showed the movies at a Chinese graveyard on Friday as part of Chinese New Year celebrations when dead spirits are believed to return home – from heaven and hell – to receive offerings from their living relatives.
The graveyard in Muang district is owned by the foundation. The event has been organised for over 50 years on the same occasion.
The movies showed this year included the Forbidden Kingdom (2008) and the Rundown (2003).