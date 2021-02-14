Thai graveyard comes to life with movies for ancestors

A foundation in Phichit province offered its annual treat to spirits on Chinese New Year — by showing movies at an outdoor location for ancestors.

Phichit Samakkee Kusolsathan Songkror Foundation showed the movies at a Chinese graveyard on Friday as part of Chinese New Year celebrations when dead spirits are believed to return home – from heaven and hell – to receive offerings from their living relatives.

The graveyard in Muang district is owned by the foundation. The event has been organised for over 50 years on the same occasion.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The movies showed this year included the Forbidden Kingdom (2008) and the Rundown (2003).