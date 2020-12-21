Thai hospital director shot dead by gunman disguised as patient

A lone gunman came in the guise of a patient to Dr Chumphol Clinic on Saturday and shot dead the clinic's owner, Dr Chumphol Decha-Umphai.

The alleged crime took place at 11am.

Dr Chumphol is also the director of King Mongkut Memorial Hospital in the province.

The clinic is located on Mattayawong Road in Phetchaburi’s Muang district.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect, who is male, aged around 30 years, shot Dr Chumphol multiple times after receiving a checkup from him before driving away in a car,” said Phetchaburi police chief Pol Maj-General Uthai Kawindechathorn.

Matichon newspaper reported that officials have identified the suspect and are securing an arrest warrant.