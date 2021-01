Prachinburi’s Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital has opened “Ganja Ros” (Taste of Ganja) – Thailand’s first eatery that offers dishes spiked with marijuana.

This restaurant was in response to the government’s resolution to remove marijuana from the list of narcotics and promote it commercially.

The restaurant currently serves up four dishes spiked with ganja, namely spicy salad, meat stir-fried with basil, bread and spicy soup with pork rib.

The delicacies are served up daily from 9am to 4pm.