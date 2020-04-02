Thai hospital's success in curing coronavirus patient is 'a controlled trial': Doctors

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Nation/Asia News Network

The success Rajavithi Hospital had in trying a combination of medicines to cure a patient carrying the novel coronavirus is a controlled trial and not certified yet as a cure, doctors said.

On Saturday (Feb 2), a medical team had told a press conference held by the Ministry of Public Health that a 70-year-old Chinese woman showing the novel coronavirus symptoms and admitted to Rajavithi Hospital on January 29 had shown improvement.

Dr Kriangsak Atipornvanich and Assoc Prof Dr Suebsai Kongsangdao said that the cure took 48 hours before the coronavirus was removed from secretions in the respiratory system.

"This is not a cure," Dr Kriangska said. One of the patients received the same treatment but showed allergic reactions.

However, the doctors said the result was satisfactory.The cocktail of drugs includes Oseltamivir that is usually prescribed for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome together with Lopinavir and Ritonavir, which is administered for HIV cases.

Lopinavir and Ritonavir have been used internationally to fight the novel coronavirus.

