Thai influencer's fall from grace shows dangers of talking politics in divided nation

With four million Facebook followers and a glowing reputation as a life coach belying his 29 years, social media influencer Sean Buranahiran was a golden boy of the Thai internet.

That was until he made a few throwaway comments flattering a former general who still plays a key role in the kingdom’s polarised politics.

Not only did it turn fans against him in their droves – he lost about 70,000 subscribers from his YouTube channel alone in the past 30 days, according to social media statistics tracking site Social Blade – it also sparked two police investigations into his finances and prodded online sleuths to dissect his online persona.

This is more than just a cautionary tale on the febrile nature of social media, however.

It is a reflection of the seething anger that can be found online in a politically divided country where junta generals now rule as civilian leaders and free expression is smothered.

Buranahiran’s troubles began on June 23, when he told his fans about a tree-planting event in Chiang Mai where he met Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon – a 75-year-old former army chief and veteran establishment figure with a penchant for luxury watches who has been instrumental in outboxing Thailand ’s pro-democracy movement over the years.

“When I saw him in real life, he was kind of sweet,” Buranahiran said.

“Don’t judge someone until you know them. Don’t let social media tell us who to love and who to hate.”

On the face of it, the 29-year-old’s comments might have seemed banal – naive even – but they brought about a blizzard of anger, mainly from Thailand’s young pro-democracy supporters, who have carved out a space for themselves online to mock the country’s ageing, conservative leadership.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, right, holds hands with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan at Government House in Bangkok last year. PHOTO: Reuters

“Goodbye Sean … I’ve lost all faith in you,” said one former follower on Facebook, while another called him “a prophet of ignorance” for wading into politics in a kingdom split roughly down the middle between the army-aligned royalist establishment and a pro-democracy movement powered by a younger generation who say Thailand has lurched into thinly-disguised dictatorship.

As a former rapper with a winning smile and a soothing online manner, Buranahiran had attracted millions of followers to his Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts with self-help videos on navigating the pitfalls of modern life, from loneliness and bullying to maintaining a sense of self-worth.

But as the internet turned against him, his finances also came under scrutiny – including from an anonymous online investigator known only as CSI LA, who is famous for digging the dirt on Thai politics.

“Is there any truth about this man? It’s terrifying,” the undercover sleuth asked in a Facebook post which quickly drew more than 15,000 likes.

“Sean, you underestimate the power of Thai detectives.”

Buranahiran is now the subject of two separate police investigations into allegations he misappropriated charity funds, with one complainant accusing him of using nearly one-third of the 875,000 baht (S$39,000) he had raised to help fight forest fires in Chiang Mai to instead produce content for his Facebook page.

Before the week is out, the embattled influencer will discover if he is to be charged – including for offences under Thailand’s Computer-Related Crime Act, which was decried by human rights activists when it was introduced by the junta in 2016 and could see Buranahiran jailed for up to five years.

Sean Buranahiran has millions of social media followers. PHOTO: Instagram/sean_buranahiran

After issuing an apology on July 7 for a lack of clarity with regard to his charity income “as well as my recklessness in presenting information on how the money is being spent”, the 29-year-old’s social media pages fell uncharacteristically silent.

“What is emerging from this whole saga is that those who support dictatorship are slowly being cast out of society,” said John Winyu, a celebrity pundit with his own massive internet following.

“Social media expression is very powerful – with its snowball effect of ‘dislikes’ and ‘unfollows’ – especially in a country where freedom of expression is being oppressed.”

The current government of Thailand was born out of a junta that seized power in a 2014 coup, before reinventing itself as a civilian administration to win last year’s elections.

It did so under a new constitution written by the junta that established an appointed upper house dominated by military sympathisers, and with an electoral system which critics say limited the number of seats available to pro-democracy parties.

Sporadic anti-government protests have taken place in the months since the elections, but the most serious of these student-led demonstrations fizzled out as coronavirus lockdown measures were imposed starting from April.

As of Monday, Thailand had not recorded any new coronavirus cases for some 49 days, yet a state of emergency remains in place after being extended no less than three times.

A military man wearing a face mask talks to people during a patrol inside a bar after the Thai government eased some coronavirus restrictions earlier this month. PHOTO: Reuters

Analysts say this emergency decree, which gives sweeping powers to the government headed by 66-year-old former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, has been kept in place due to establishment fears of a return to the street protests that have defined Thailand’s recent political history – made even more likely as the pandemic batters the economy, leaving millions jobless and casting a dark cloud over the future for the country’s youth.

“Young people feel it’s time to take ownership of their lives and future,” said Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher on Thailand in Human Rights Watch’s Asia division.

“The new generation are not just locked up in the virtual world … young people are willing to push the boundaries.”

Reminders of the perils of speaking out are never far away, however.

On June 4, Wanchalerm Satsaksi, an outspoken critic of the Thai government self-exiled in Cambodia, vanished from outside his home in Phnom Penh and has not been seen since.

Rights groups fear he may have fallen victim to a forced disappearance by shadowy forces linked to the Thai establishment.

Meanwhile, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit – the telegenic billionaire who was seen as the figurehead of Thai democracy in last year’s elections with his Future Forward Party – has been banned from politics, while his youth-facing party was dissolved in February.

Its message against big business and the army’s interference in politics lives on though, on social media, in art galleries and in the graffiti daubed across city walls.

“Right now, the only future that we see is dark,” said Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, 23, of the Free Youth Thailand movement, whose recent activities included illuminating Bangkok’s Democracy Monument using torches to symbolically shine a light on the undemocratic path the country has taken in recent years.

“We need light to guide us to a better and brighter future.”

As for Buranahiran, only time will tell what lasting damage to his career, reputation and liberty might come from his decision to dip a toe into the murky waters of Thai politics.

When approached for a comment on this article via his official Facebook page, a message in response only said he was “unable to answer privately” because of the volume of inquiries.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.