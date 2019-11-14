Thai king restores jobs, titles and insignia of 3 officials

The Royal Gazette reported on Monday (November 11) that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has restored the jobs, military titles and royal insignia previously taken away from three palace officials who were fired last month for severe disciplinary misconduct and accused of exploiting their bureaucratic positions for personal gain.

The three officials who will be reinstated at the palace are Major General Tharinee Rodson, Captain Pitakronnachai Sukwattanamai and Lieutenant Kanyanat Subpanyakul.