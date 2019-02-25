Thai King sends gift to 'Krabi hero'

His Majesty the King on Saturday sent a gift and necessities to a local fisherman whose heroic rescue of two foreign birdwatchers stuck in mud in 2015 went viral on the Internet.

Captain Khumsup Iamsri, an officer attached to the King's royal villa, represented the King to visit Chat Ubonjinda, 47, at his house on Khu Muang road in Tambon Pak Nam of Muang district.

On Oct 16, 2015, Chat was fishing in Krabi River when he spotted a Norwegian couple stuck in thigh-high mud and saved them by letting them step on him to get out. Once they were safe, he got in his boat and left. Someone took a video of the rescue and posted it online, resulting in a search to find the hero.

Chat has received widespread praise.

Chat and his family said they felt very appreciative of the King's kindness.