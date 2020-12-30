Thai lawmakers feast on seafood to prove it's safe

Seven seafood dishes were served to members of the Cabinet for lunch on Tuesday to prove that Covid-19 cannot be transmitted via seafood.

The dishes served up on Tuesday were barbequed prawn, spicy prawn soup, stir-fried squid with shrimp paste, deep-fried sea bass with fish sauce, stir-fried shrimp with holy basil leaves, stir-fried squid with salted eggs and crab fried rice.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said eating seafood is not worrisome provided it is properly cooked.

Meanwhile, PM’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai said the lunch menu focused on seafood to prove it can be consumed without fear of Covid-19.

People have been concerned about consuming seafood after the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon proved to be the source of a recent outbreak.

