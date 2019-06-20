Thai-Malaysian border opens for 24 hours

Thailand and Malaysia have launched the 24-hour border checkpoint between Songkhla's Sadao district with Malaysia's Bukit Kayu Hitam.

The three-month-trial service that started early Tuesday morning is only for cargo and goods, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry's Facebook page.

Chaisiri Anamarn, an adviser to the foreign minister, co-chaired the midnight launching ceremony by flagging off the lorries to pass the border. The Malaysian side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya.

It is seen as a step forward in Thailand and Malaysia's joint efforts to promote around-the-clock coordination and seamless connectivity along the border.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this was in an effort to further enhance connectivity, investment and flow of trade.

"The 24-hour operations will be conducted for a three-month trial period, involving only cargo and goods movement carried by trucks and heavy vehicles," it said.

ALSO READ: Malaysian border town Wang Kelian a pale shadow of its former self