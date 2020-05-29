Thai man allegedly shoots colleague after being told not to smoke in factory

A 27-year-old Kalasin man was arrested for an alleged gun attack on a fellow-employee at their factory in Samut Prakan province after being told not to smoke in the workplace. The suspect was arrested at 1am on Thursday (May 28).

CCTV footage from May 26 showed a man firing a gun at a colleague in the Samut Prakan factory, before the suspect fled the scene.

Nattapon Kanhom, 23, was found shot in the right hip. He said the alleged offender, later revealed as Thirawat Thamkantee, tried to shoot him five times.

Samut Prakan police came to know that Thirawat would be going see his relatives in Rayong.

The officers contacted police in Rayong who chased him to a rubber plantation. It took them two hours to arrest the suspect who was reportedly carrying a gun.

He was accused of an attempt to murder and carrying a firearm in a public place without permission and necessity.