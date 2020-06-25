Thai man allegedly shoots at ex-wife's house over loss of dowry

A Nong Bua Lamphu-native, angered by his ex-wife’s refusal to return the Bt10,000 (S$450) dowry he paid to marry her, is suspected of shooting at his ex-wife’s house on Tuesday (June 23).

Pomruethai Harakhono, 33, told police that her ex-husband, whom she had divorced two years ago, had shown up at her house on Tuesday morning demanding that she give him the money.

However, she said she refused because she had used up the cash and also because she was married to another man.

Then her ex-husband allegedly tried to strangle her but was stopped by neighbours.

He then left and showed up again in the evening, she said, adding that a gunshot was heard after he was turned away and a bullet went through the wall, terrifying her family members.

Nobody was injured. Police have collected the bullet as evidence and are tracking down Pomruethai’s ex-husband who is the top suspect.