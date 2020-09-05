Thai man arrested for allegedly killing wife, hiding body in cement sewage pipe

A bricklayer in Nakhon Phanom province has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and hiding her body.

Pol Colonel Kaweesak Sukbang, chief of Phonsawan Police Station in Nakhon Phanom's Phonsawan district, on Thursday (May 7) announced the arrest of Phis Jandaprasit, 53,

"The suspect confessed that on Wednesday [May 6] he had a fight with his wife, Boonlert, 49, and hit her on the head with a brick several times," said Kaweesak. "The suspect then moved the body and dumped it in a concrete sewage pipe, located about 100 metres from his house. He also plastered cement over the pipe to conceal the body and cleaned traces of the deceased's blood in the area with water."

PHOTO: The Nation

Boonlert's daughter and relatives later found her body when they were searching the neighbourhood for clues when they could not find the deceased. They alerted police who then tracked down Phis as the prime suspect and arrested him on Thursday morning.

"From preliminary investigation, it is evident that the suspect acted alone," said Kaweesak. "The motive for the murder is jealousy, as the suspect found out that his wife was having an affair. He confessed to all the charges."

This article was first published in The Nation.