Thai man arrested for allegedly murdering grocery shop owner

A man suspected of killing a grocery shop owner in Rayong province on August 12 and injuring his relative in a dispute over payment for purchases was arrested on Wednesday.

The suspect, Chuchart Prakham, aged 25, a factory employee in Rayong was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death Yutthaphong Phollakul, 62, owner of a grocery shop in Cherng Nern subdistrict during an altercation.

“The suspect stopped at the deceased’s grocery shop, which also sells gas, to fuel up his motorcycle but told Yutthaphong that he did not have any cash and will go home to bring some,” said Muang Rayong police. “The deceased did not let him go and that resulted in a violent quarrel. Yutthaphong threw a knife at Chuchart, who retaliated by allegedly stabbing the victim over 10 times. Thongyu Suwan, 58, Yutthaphong’s sister-in-law who tried to stop him also suffered cut wounds on her neck.”

Thongyu is now recovering in a local hospital.

After the incident, the suspect reportedly went back to his apartment and picked up his wife from work, which enabled police to arrest him.

Chuchart reportedly confessed that he planned to escape with his wife, and that he had thrown the knife and clothes with bloodstains out his apartment window to get rid of evidence. Police managed to retrieve them along with the motorcycle that Chuchart used.