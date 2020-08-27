Thai man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting college students

A man suspected of serial sexual assaults and vulgar behaviour with women has been arrested following a complaint by a female student.

Officers from Bangplee Police Station in Samut Prakarn province on Tuesday (Aug 25) arrested Montri Khambai, 29, at a house in Bangchalong subdistrict after a female student of Huachiew Chalermprakiet University filed a complaint that she was assaulted on the night of Aug 21.

The woman told police that while she was walking home, half an hour past midnight, a man rode a motorcycle by her side. “He stopped and called me ‘sister’, then grabbed my breasts and rode away,” she said.

Police said that later on Aug 24, they received another complaint from a female student who said a man had tailed her on a motorcycle and poked her on the shoulder.

When she turned behind, he pointed her to look at his exposed penis, and then rode away.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police reviewed the CCTV footage and tracked the suspect down to his house, which is located near the university, and arrested him.

Montri reportedly told officials that he only wanted to tease the female student and had no intent to cause harm and that this was the first time he had behaved in that manner.

However, after the arrest several female victims have shown up at the police station and identified the suspect from the lineup.

Police preliminarily charged Montri with indecent assault and are waiting to see if more victims show up.