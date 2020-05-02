Thai man arrested for allegedly stabbing police officer, dismembering genitals

A suspect in the murder of Pol Lt-Colonel Chamrat Donjeua in Kalasin was arrested today (February 4) after being traced via surveillance cameras.

Police from Kamalasai Police Station allege that the suspect, named Amornlak Jitkoh, 45, deliberately planned the murder.

He allegedly burnt Chamrat's car to lure him to the scene while he was hiding nearby and severely stabbed Chamrat when he saw the chance until the victim could not move, the police claimed.

Amornlak allegedly tortured the victim by cutting a part of his genitals and tossing it into the fire while he was still conscious.

Amornlak reportedly asked the police to tell his wife that she was lucky to escape from him and he hoped she would take good care of their child.

Neighbours previously told the officers that the suspect might have acted out of jealousy after learning that his wife had an affair with the victim.

On February 2, the police found the body of the 57-year-old policeman from Rongkham Police Station in Kalasin, with several wounds including a broken skull, a cut in the throat, 10 stab wounds in the abdomen and genital dismemberment in his own home.