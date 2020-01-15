Thai man arrested for allegedly throwing grenade into apartment of girl he loves

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A lovelorn man is suspected of throwing an explosive into the apartment of the girl he loved in a residential area of Lat Phrao district in Bangkok on Monday evening. 

Lat Phrao Police Station was notified at 9pm about the suspected device on Monday.

The police and officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal headed to the scene and found an M26 grenade. Fortunately, the device was not activated.

One of the witnesses said he saw a man riding a motorcycle into Nawamin 95 alley and stop outside an apartment building at around 8pm.

Suddenly, he threw something into an apartment on the third floor through a window.

The couple living in the apartment said they were terrified when the device landed inside but luckily the grenade did not explode. 

Saranya Krueboon, the apartment building's manager, said the offender was likely a 50-year-old resident of the area who lived in the same alley and was madly in love with the couple's 20-year-old daughter but she already has a boyfriend.

Before the incident, the daughter had taken her boyfriend to meet her parents and the suspect apparently became jealous leading him to commit the alleged crime.

Police have arrested the alleged offender and taken him to Lat Phrao Police Station for further investigations.

