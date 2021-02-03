Thai man arrested for allegedly trespassing YouTuber's studio naked

A 38-year-old man was arrested for trespassing a YouTuber’s studio in Bangkok in the nude and without reason.

On Monday (Jan 25), YouTuber Pakon Keawdee, or “Atompakon”, posted on his Facebook that his studio in Bangkok’s Bang Na area had been raided by a man, but nothing was robbed.

A case was filed at the Bang Na Police Station. Police on Monday asked the suspect, identified as Pichit (his surname was not revealed), to report at the station.

Pichit reportedly confessed to his alleged action, revealing further that he had twice invaded places in the nude -- the studio, and a construction area. He added that he was unemployed.

However, he did not specify the reason for invading the studio without clothes. Pichit was charged with trespassing a private property at night.