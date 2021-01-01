Thai man celebrating New Year suspected to have been shot dead by policeman

A Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) staff is suspected to have been shot dead by a policeman in Bangkok, according to an eyewitness.

Five minutes into the New Year on Friday (Jan 1), Dusit Police Station were informed about a murder case.

The body of GPO staffer Piyapong Rungwittayakul was found dead with several bullet wounds in front of the police station.

The dead man’s friend reportedly told police that the incident started at a flat located close to this police station. He and the slain man were drinking in front of the flat, celebrating the arrival of 2021.

Suddenly an undercover policeman appeared before them and started a brawl with the GPO staffer. The witness told police that he had tried to stop the brawl but his efforts were in vain. It ended with the GPO staffer being shot dead. The witness said the suspected policeman had even tried to shoot him, but he managed to flee the scene.

The witness did not explain how the man was found dead in front of the police station, not at the flat. However, it was surmised that the GPO staffer had likely run to the police station for help.

Dusit Police Ptation has launched a hunt for the suspected culprit.