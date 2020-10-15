Thai man with fake gun threatens 'ultra-royalist' hospital director

Thung Song Hong police have arrested a man named Mongkhol (surname withheld), who carried a gun into Mongkulwattana Hospital’s outpatient department on Tuesday afternoon and threatened director Dr Rienthong Nanna, the director announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“The man was arrested and charged with several serious offences, and the gun he carried turned out to be a fake,” said Rienthong. “He probably has a mental disorder and wished to threaten me and the hospital staff.”

Rienthong, known as an “ultra-royalist”, said that after he established a Facebook movement called “Organisation for the Removal of Trash of the Land”, aiming to oppose lese majeste groups, he received several threatening messages, one of them promising to send a gunman to deal with him soon.

“My security guards are ex-military and they knew right away that the man was carrying a fake gun, that’s why they chose a non-lethal approach to stop and apprehend him,” Rienthong added. “I am assembling a team to find out the mastermind behind this, and I will keep the public updated.”