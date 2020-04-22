Thai man found dead in hut as temperatures soar

Doctors suspect a 68-year-old elderly man found dead in Uttaradit on Tuesday (April 21) succumbed to the heat after temperatures in the northern province hit 40 degrees Celsius.

Police found the decaying corpse of La Yooma lying in his hut. No evidence of a disturbance or robbery was discovered, and officers suspect he had been dead for a couple of days.

Sarayuth Ti-on, administration president of Khun Fang sub-district where the victim lived, said La had been suffering from various congenital diseases, including diabetes and epilepsy.

Medics said his health conditions may have left him vulnerable to the heat.