Thai man found hanging after handout rejection

A man in Udon Thani province hanged himself after his application for the government's Bt5,000 (S$220) relief payment was rejected, leaving him with no money to support his daughter.

The body of Supasit Chaokla, 42, was found hanging at 1.30pm on Thursday (April 23). Authorities estimate he committed suicide two days earlier, at around 8pm on April 21.

His mother, Jiamsri Chakla, 62, said that after getting divorced, Supasit had raised his 15-year-old daughter alone. However, his income began to shrink last month after the emergency decree was announced.

He owned a small eatery with daily running costs of Bt500-Bt600, but had become stressed when revenue fell to Bt200-Bt300 as people stayed at home during the lockdown.

That meant he could no longer afford the Bt10,000 he needed to keep his daughter in school once the term restarted.

He hoped that the Bt5,000 payments would help fill the hole in his finances, but became suicidal when his application was rejected.

His mother said that she would now take care of her orphaned granddaughter.

