Thai man gets death sentence for killings in gold heist

The Criminal Court on Thursday (Aug 27) issued a death sentence for the man behind the fatal gold heist in Lopburi province earlier this year.

Prasittichai Khaokaew, a former school principal in Singburi province, was taken to the court on Ratchadaphisek Road to hear the verdict for the gold-shop robbery in which he shot dead three people, including a two-year-old child, and seriously injured one other.

The defendant was also fined Bt1,000 (S$45) and ordered to pay compensation to all victims, including a 7.5 per cent per annum interest rate, until the payment is completed.

According to evidence presented to court, the attacker was holding a 9mm automatic firearm with a silencer when he entered Robinson department store, where he shot and killed security guard, a toddler and a woman at the Aurora Gold Shop. He also shot and seriously injured a fourth person.

Prasittichai then helped himself to 22 one-baht gold chains and 11 one-saleung gold chains worth Bt664,470 before fleeing on a motorbike. He was arrested on Jan 22 over nine charges, including using firearms without permission, murder and attempted murder.