Thai man kills himself over chronic asthma condition

A 47-year-old man in Phrae province was found dead on his bed on Tuesday (Feb 23) evening, and it is believed he killed himself because he could no longer deal with his chronic asthma.

Sung Men district police arrived at 6pm to find the dead man, identified as Thongsian Kukong, lying on his bed under a mosquito net.

The man had shot himself by triggering the gun with his toe. There was no sign of a struggle.

Officials believe Thongsian had been dead for at least four hours. A two-day-old chicken carcass was also found in the man’s kitchen.

Neighbour Kaewma Puengpak, 71, told the press that the last time she had seen the man was on Monday (Feb 22).

She added that she asked another neighbour to check on Thongsian as he had not joined her and other neighbours for a late-afternoon meal on Tuesday as he usually did.