Thai man launches hunt for owner of mysterious macaque living on roof

A Surat Thani-native is calling on the media to help find the owner of a macaque that has been living on his roof for two months now.

Aphichet Srisombat, 32, made this announcement in a Facebook post, which caught the attention of reporters, who visited the man’s home in Phunphin district to see the monkey for themselves.

Aphichet said he was certain the monkey has an owner because the primate wears a collar and appears to be tame. In fact, he said, the monkey has been seen playing with a dog nearby, and that he occasionally feeds it.

However, Aphichet said, he is shifting and is worried the animal may starve to death if nobody feeds it. Hence, he said, he wants the owner to come and take his pet.