Thai man sets fire to home after brother ignores him

An Ubon Ratchathani resident, deeply hurt by his older brother ignoring him, decided to set fire to their house and leave his sibling locked inside.

Neighbours immediately called the police and firefighters spent some 20 minutes to put out the fire.

The older brother, Sutthiphong, 27, said at about 2am he jumped out of the window to investigate strange noises when he found he could not open his door.

When he saw flames at the main door, he began shouting for help.

Police later found the younger brother Chaiwat, 25, and took him in for interrogation.

Chaiwat told police he had been deeply hurt by his brother’s habit of ignoring him and decided to set fire to the house for some attention.

The 25-year-old faces prosecution for arson.