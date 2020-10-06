Thai man shocked to find hairy bedfellow after drunken night out

A man who abducted a stray dog outside a restaurant after a drunken night out was shocked to find the animal in his bed when he woke up the next morning.

Yutthaphum Kaewekhem’s antics were caught on video by his friend, in a clip that had netizens across the country giggling on Sunday.

After videoing the drunken dog-napping on his phone, his friend hit record next morning to capture Yutthaphum’s reaction as he woke to discover the “new guest” he had invited into his home.

On Monday, the hilarious story got a happy ending. Yutthaphum announced on Facebook that he had decided to adopt the soi dog, putting a smile on the face of netizens all around Thailand.

He explained that the animal was the perfect guest, “leaving no poop or pee in the house”.

“And most importantly, ‘Boom’ [the dog’s new name] knows how to turn on an electric fan all by itself.”