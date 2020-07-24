Thai man shoots brother for allegedly having affair with his wife

A feud between two brothers in Udon Thani province ended in murder after the younger sibling became convinced the elder was having an affair with his wife.

Somkid Phrachai was arrested on Wednesday (July 22) for fatally shooting Sathit Phrachai, 30, in the chest. The suspect said he lived in their father’s house with his wife and son.

Two weeks earlier, his older brother had come to live with them. Soon after he noticed footprints that were not his in front of the bedroom where he slept with his wife, said police

When he asked his wife to explain, she only gave a suspicious smirk, which heightened Somkid’s paranoia about a possible affair. His father then said he may have left the footprints after entering the room earlier to check on his grandson.

However, Somkid still had doubts, which led to an argument between the trio which resulted in him murdering his own brother.

The grief-stricken father attended the funeral rite on Thursday (July 23). Meanwhile, Somkid’s wife, Janrat Bua-khao, 23, insisted she had not had an affair with Sathit.